Scott Darling Sells 5,333 Shares of Stitch Fix Inc (NASDAQ:SFIX) Stock

Stitch Fix Inc (NASDAQ:SFIX) insider Scott Darling sold 5,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.41, for a total transaction of $156,843.53. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 72,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,118,578.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Scott Darling also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 8th, Scott Darling sold 4,000 shares of Stitch Fix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total transaction of $110,000.00.

On Tuesday, September 1st, Scott Darling sold 1,000 shares of Stitch Fix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $25,000.00.

On Tuesday, August 18th, Scott Darling sold 2,000 shares of Stitch Fix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $50,000.00.

On Tuesday, July 7th, Scott Darling sold 12,000 shares of Stitch Fix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00.

On Thursday, July 2nd, Scott Darling sold 8,000 shares of Stitch Fix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.44, for a total transaction of $219,520.00.

On Monday, June 29th, Scott Darling sold 1,000 shares of Stitch Fix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $25,000.00.

SFIX opened at $25.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of -169.79 and a beta of 2.73. Stitch Fix Inc has a 1-year low of $10.90 and a 1-year high of $31.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.62.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 22nd. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $443.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $415.52 million. Stitch Fix had a negative net margin of 0.91% and a negative return on equity of 3.71%. The company’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Stitch Fix Inc will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SFIX shares. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Stitch Fix in a report on Friday, June 12th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of Stitch Fix in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $28.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stitch Fix currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.70.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Stitch Fix in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Stitch Fix by 285.7% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stitch Fix by 77.3% during the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Stitch Fix by 70.1% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,934 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.35% of the company’s stock.

Stitch Fix Company Profile

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile app in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc. and changed its name to Stitch Fix, Inc in October 2011.

