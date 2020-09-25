Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) CFO Sells $39,920.00 in Stock

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) CFO Gil M. Labrucherie sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.96, for a total value of $39,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Gil M. Labrucherie also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 17th, Gil M. Labrucherie sold 6,245 shares of Nektar Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.67, for a total value of $122,839.15.

NASDAQ NKTR opened at $18.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.42 and a beta of 1.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.67 and its 200-day moving average is $20.52. Nektar Therapeutics has a one year low of $13.63 and a one year high of $28.60.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.24. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 28.23% and a negative net margin of 264.38%. The business had revenue of $48.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.63) EPS. Nektar Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 109.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Nektar Therapeutics will post -2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Nektar Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded Nektar Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Cfra cut Nektar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Nektar Therapeutics from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.50.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in Nektar Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $18,564,000. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Nektar Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Nektar Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Nektar Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its position in Nektar Therapeutics by 506.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 4,550 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. 96.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nektar Therapeutics Company Profile

Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drug candidates for cancer, auto-immune disease, and chronic pain in the United States. The company develops NKTR-181, an orally-available mu-opioid analgesic molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trial for moderate to severe chronic pain; ONZEALD, a topoisomerase I inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for advanced metastatic breast cancer in patients with brain metastases; and NKTR-214, a CD122-preferential interleukin-2 (IL-2) pathway agonist, which is in Phase I to treat immuno-oncology.

