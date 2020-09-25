Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) CFO Sells $39,920.00 in Stock

Posted by on Sep 25th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) CFO Gil M. Labrucherie sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.96, for a total value of $39,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Gil M. Labrucherie also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, August 17th, Gil M. Labrucherie sold 6,245 shares of Nektar Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.67, for a total value of $122,839.15.

NASDAQ NKTR opened at $18.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.42 and a beta of 1.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.67 and its 200-day moving average is $20.52. Nektar Therapeutics has a one year low of $13.63 and a one year high of $28.60.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.24. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 28.23% and a negative net margin of 264.38%. The business had revenue of $48.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.63) EPS. Nektar Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 109.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Nektar Therapeutics will post -2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Nektar Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded Nektar Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Cfra cut Nektar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Nektar Therapeutics from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.50.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in Nektar Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $18,564,000. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Nektar Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Nektar Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Nektar Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its position in Nektar Therapeutics by 506.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 4,550 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. 96.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nektar Therapeutics Company Profile

Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drug candidates for cancer, auto-immune disease, and chronic pain in the United States. The company develops NKTR-181, an orally-available mu-opioid analgesic molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trial for moderate to severe chronic pain; ONZEALD, a topoisomerase I inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for advanced metastatic breast cancer in patients with brain metastases; and NKTR-214, a CD122-preferential interleukin-2 (IL-2) pathway agonist, which is in Phase I to treat immuno-oncology.

Recommended Story: Trading on Margin

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR)

Receive News & Ratings for Nektar Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nektar Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Critical Comparison: Canopy Growth & The Competition
Critical Comparison: Canopy Growth & The Competition
Liberty Latin America Reaches New 1-Year Low at $7.72
Liberty Latin America Reaches New 1-Year Low at $7.72
Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Atara Biotherapeutics Inc Will Announce Earnings of -$1.10 Per Share
Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Atara Biotherapeutics Inc Will Announce Earnings of -$1.10 Per Share
Genmab A/S Shares Gap Down to $38.20
Genmab A/S Shares Gap Down to $38.20
Jeffrey Robert Ajer Sells 2,250 Shares of Nektar Therapeutics Stock
Jeffrey Robert Ajer Sells 2,250 Shares of Nektar Therapeutics Stock
Scott Darling Sells 5,333 Shares of Stitch Fix Inc Stock
Scott Darling Sells 5,333 Shares of Stitch Fix Inc Stock


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report