Insider Selling: MAG Silver Corp (TSE:MAG) Senior Officer Sells 3,600 Shares of Stock

MAG Silver Corp (TSE:MAG) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) Senior Officer Michael John Curlook sold 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$23.93, for a total value of C$86,148.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 96,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,315,059.99.

Michael John Curlook also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 27th, Michael John Curlook sold 4,000 shares of MAG Silver stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$23.92, for a total value of C$95,680.00.

On Tuesday, July 21st, Michael John Curlook sold 10,000 shares of MAG Silver stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$21.41, for a total value of C$214,100.00.

On Wednesday, July 8th, Michael John Curlook sold 10,000 shares of MAG Silver stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$20.36, for a total value of C$203,600.00.

TSE:MAG opened at C$20.61 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$21.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$17.37. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 billion and a P/E ratio of -108.47. MAG Silver Corp has a 1 year low of C$5.33 and a 1 year high of C$24.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 115.18 and a current ratio of 116.52.

MAG Silver (TSE:MAG) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.02) by C$0.04. On average, equities research analysts predict that MAG Silver Corp will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

MAG has been the topic of several recent research reports. TD Securities downgraded MAG Silver from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from C$26.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Friday, July 24th. Raymond James upped their price target on MAG Silver from C$23.50 to C$26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Pi Financial upped their price target on MAG Silver from C$25.00 to C$26.50 in a report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price target on MAG Silver from C$28.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Friday, September 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$22.54.

MAG Silver Company Profile

MAG Silver Corp. focuses on acquiring, exploring, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for copper, gold, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. The company primarily holds interests in the Juanicipio property covering 7,679 hectares located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico.

