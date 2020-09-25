Aaron Tachibana Sells 2,463 Shares of Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) Stock

Posted by on Sep 25th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) CFO Aaron Tachibana sold 2,463 shares of Personalis stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.74, for a total value of $56,008.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 178,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,061,545.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Aaron Tachibana also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Wednesday, September 2nd, Aaron Tachibana sold 2,899 shares of Personalis stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.99, for a total value of $66,648.01.

Shares of PSNL stock opened at $21.62 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $689.35 million, a P/E ratio of -21.41 and a beta of 1.91. Personalis has a twelve month low of $4.27 and a twelve month high of $24.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.09.

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $19.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.05 million. Personalis had a negative return on equity of 31.11% and a negative net margin of 43.16%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Personalis will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PSNL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Personalis in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Personalis in a research note on Monday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine lowered Personalis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Personalis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Personalis in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PSNL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Personalis by 51.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,570,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,678,000 after buying an additional 530,936 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Personalis by 46.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,512,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,208,000 after buying an additional 477,674 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in Personalis by 113.5% during the 2nd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 523,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,794,000 after buying an additional 278,443 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its holdings in Personalis by 65.9% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 307,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,477,000 after buying an additional 122,000 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Personalis by 85.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 257,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,078,000 after buying an additional 118,714 shares during the period. 61.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Personalis

Personalis, Inc operates as a cancer genomics company worldwide. The company provides sequencing and data analysis services to support the development of cancer therapies. It offers NeXT platform, a clinical-grade, next generation sequencing and analysis platform that enables the development of ImmunoID NeXT tumor biopsy and liquid biopsy, as well as provides analysis of tumor and immune microenvironment from a single limited tissue sample, tumor molecular profiling for cancer patients, and anticipates future cancer biomarkers.

See Also: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL)

Receive News & Ratings for Personalis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Personalis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Aaron Tachibana Sells 2,463 Shares of Personalis Stock
Aaron Tachibana Sells 2,463 Shares of Personalis Stock
Jane Street Group LLC Has $350,000 Stake in InfuSystem Holdings Inc
Jane Street Group LLC Has $350,000 Stake in InfuSystem Holdings Inc
Jane Street Group LLC Purchases Shares of 150,885 Red Lion Hotels Co.
Jane Street Group LLC Purchases Shares of 150,885 Red Lion Hotels Co.
Jane Street Group LLC Invests $353,000 in Opes Acquisition Corp.
Jane Street Group LLC Invests $353,000 in Opes Acquisition Corp.
Jane Street Group LLC Acquires Shares of 1,627 Mesa Laboratories, Inc.
Jane Street Group LLC Acquires Shares of 1,627 Mesa Laboratories, Inc.
294,465 Shares in Flotek Industries Inc Acquired by Jane Street Group LLC
294,465 Shares in Flotek Industries Inc Acquired by Jane Street Group LLC


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report