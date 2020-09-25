Aaron Tachibana Sells 2,463 Shares of Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) Stock

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) CFO Aaron Tachibana sold 2,463 shares of Personalis stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.74, for a total value of $56,008.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 178,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,061,545.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Aaron Tachibana also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 2nd, Aaron Tachibana sold 2,899 shares of Personalis stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.99, for a total value of $66,648.01.

Shares of PSNL stock opened at $21.62 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $689.35 million, a P/E ratio of -21.41 and a beta of 1.91. Personalis has a twelve month low of $4.27 and a twelve month high of $24.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.09.

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $19.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.05 million. Personalis had a negative return on equity of 31.11% and a negative net margin of 43.16%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Personalis will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PSNL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Personalis in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Personalis in a research note on Monday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine lowered Personalis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Personalis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Personalis in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PSNL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Personalis by 51.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,570,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,678,000 after buying an additional 530,936 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Personalis by 46.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,512,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,208,000 after buying an additional 477,674 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in Personalis by 113.5% during the 2nd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 523,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,794,000 after buying an additional 278,443 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its holdings in Personalis by 65.9% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 307,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,477,000 after buying an additional 122,000 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Personalis by 85.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 257,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,078,000 after buying an additional 118,714 shares during the period. 61.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Personalis

Personalis, Inc operates as a cancer genomics company worldwide. The company provides sequencing and data analysis services to support the development of cancer therapies. It offers NeXT platform, a clinical-grade, next generation sequencing and analysis platform that enables the development of ImmunoID NeXT tumor biopsy and liquid biopsy, as well as provides analysis of tumor and immune microenvironment from a single limited tissue sample, tumor molecular profiling for cancer patients, and anticipates future cancer biomarkers.

