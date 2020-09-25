Jane Street Group LLC Has $350,000 Stake in InfuSystem Holdings Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU)

Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in InfuSystem Holdings Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU) by 114.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,350 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 16,228 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.15% of InfuSystem worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in INFU. State Street Corp bought a new position in InfuSystem in the 1st quarter valued at $116,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in InfuSystem by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 34,855 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 5,172 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in InfuSystem in the 1st quarter valued at $1,197,000. Millrace Asset Group Inc. bought a new position in InfuSystem in the 1st quarter valued at $1,314,000. Finally, EAM Investors LLC raised its position in InfuSystem by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. EAM Investors LLC now owns 111,544 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $947,000 after purchasing an additional 4,445 shares during the last quarter.

Get InfuSystem alerts:

In related news, COO Carrie Lachance acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.20 per share, for a total transaction of $26,400.00. Also, Director Meridian Ohc Partners, Lp sold 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total value of $4,400,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 506,394 shares of company stock valued at $5,802,687.

INFU stock opened at $13.11 on Friday. InfuSystem Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $5.13 and a twelve month high of $15.19.

InfuSystem (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $26.00 million for the quarter.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on INFU shares. Lake Street Capital started coverage on InfuSystem in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Craig Hallum began coverage on InfuSystem in a research report on Monday, August 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company.

About InfuSystem

InfuSystem Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides infusion pumps, and related products and services in the United States and Canada. It supplies electronic ambulatory infusion pumps and associated disposable supply kits to oncology clinics, infusion clinics, and hospital outpatient chemotherapy clinics for the treatment of various cancers, including colorectal cancer, pain management, and other disease states.

Read More: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Receive News & Ratings for InfuSystem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InfuSystem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.