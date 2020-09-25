Jane Street Group LLC Purchases Shares of 150,885 Red Lion Hotels Co. (NYSE:RLH)

Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Red Lion Hotels Co. (NYSE:RLH) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 150,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.59% of Red Lion Hotels as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Red Lion Hotels by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,751,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,557,000 after purchasing an additional 17,871 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Red Lion Hotels by 76.2% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 46,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 19,936 shares during the last quarter. RBF Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Red Lion Hotels in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $831,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Red Lion Hotels by 164.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 82,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 51,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Red Lion Hotels by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 332,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 9,099 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RLH opened at $2.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $54.87 million, a PE ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.04. Red Lion Hotels Co. has a twelve month low of $1.16 and a twelve month high of $6.77.

Red Lion Hotels (NYSE:RLH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.23 million during the quarter. Red Lion Hotels had a negative return on equity of 13.57% and a negative net margin of 27.18%.

Separately, Craig Hallum upgraded Red Lion Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 4th.

Red Lion Hotels Corporation, doing business as RLH Corporation, operates as a hospitality and leisure company the United States. It operates in two segments, Company Operated Hotels and Franchised Hotels. The company owns, manages, and franchises upscale, midscale, and economy hotels under the Hotel RL, Red Lion Hotels, Red Lion Inn & Suites, GuestHouse, Settle Inn, Americas Best Value Inn, Canadas Best Value Inn, Signature and Signature Inn, Knights Inn, and Country Hearth Inns & Suites brands.

