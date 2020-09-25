Jane Street Group LLC Invests $353,000 in Opes Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OPES)

Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Opes Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OPES) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 22,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $353,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.28% of Opes Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of OPES. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Opes Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of Opes Acquisition by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,640,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Opes Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,453,000. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Opes Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $161,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Opes Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. 1.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OPES stock opened at $13.00 on Friday. Opes Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.57 and a 52-week high of $19.92. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.92. The company has a market capitalization of $102.22 million, a P/E ratio of -118.18 and a beta of -0.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Opes Acquisition (NASDAQ:OPES) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter.

Opes Acquisition Profile

OPES Acquisition Corp. is a special purpose acquisition company headquartered in Miami and organized for the purpose of effecting a merger, asset acquisition, stock purchase or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities.

