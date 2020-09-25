Jane Street Group LLC Acquires Shares of 1,627 Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB)

Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,627 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $353,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Mesa Laboratories by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 478,399 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $103,717,000 after purchasing an additional 28,130 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 4.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 293,614 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $63,655,000 after acquiring an additional 12,383 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 845.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 235,261 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $53,190,000 after acquiring an additional 210,383 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 2.8% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 166,256 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $36,045,000 after acquiring an additional 4,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 5.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 152,957 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $34,582,000 after acquiring an additional 7,578 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

In other Mesa Laboratories news, SVP Gregory Dinoia sold 280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.55, for a total value of $68,194.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $287,876.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David M. Kelly sold 1,371 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $342,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $788,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 5,967 shares of company stock valued at $1,474,450. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mesa Laboratories stock opened at $240.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 12.54, a current ratio of 13.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Mesa Laboratories, Inc. has a 12 month low of $181.90 and a 12 month high of $271.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $243.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $231.43. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of -481.40 and a beta of 0.41.

Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.54). Mesa Laboratories had a positive return on equity of 6.73% and a negative net margin of 1.83%. The company had revenue of $29.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.70 million. Analysts expect that Mesa Laboratories, Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 28th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. Mesa Laboratories’s payout ratio is 15.20%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mesa Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. BidaskClub upgraded Mesa Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $285.50.

Mesa Laboratories, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets quality control instruments and disposable products. The company's Instruments segment offers data loggers, which are precision instruments used in critical manufacturing, quality control, and validation applications; medical meters and calibration solutions used to test various parameters of the dialysis fluid, and the calibration and operation of the dialysis machine; gas flow calibration and air sampling equipment that are used for industrial hygiene assessments, calibration of gas metering equipment, and environmental air monitoring; and torque testing systems used for measure bottle cap tightness.

