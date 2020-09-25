294,465 Shares in Flotek Industries Inc (NYSE:FTK) Acquired by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flotek Industries Inc (NYSE:FTK) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 294,465 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $353,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTK. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Flotek Industries by 106.2% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 63,798 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 32,864 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Flotek Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $90,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Flotek Industries by 5,586.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 96,668 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 94,968 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Flotek Industries by 68.5% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 136,649 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 55,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Flotek Industries by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 751,595 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 48,861 shares during the last quarter. 34.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Flotek Industries alerts:

FTK stock opened at $2.65 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $188.96 million, a P/E ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 3.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.69 and a quick ratio of 3.61. Flotek Industries Inc has a 12 month low of $0.66 and a 12 month high of $2.98.

Flotek Industries (NYSE:FTK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.12). The business had revenue of $8.88 million for the quarter. Flotek Industries had a negative net margin of 178.19% and a negative return on equity of 29.06%.

In other news, Director Paul W. Hobby purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.94 per share, with a total value of $38,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David Nierenberg purchased 145,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.40 per share, for a total transaction of $348,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 156,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $375,208.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 244,630 shares of company stock worth $580,856 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.86% of the company’s stock.

About Flotek Industries

Flotek Industries, Inc provides chemistry and services to the oil and gas industries in then United States and internationally. The company designs, develops, manufactures, packs, markets, distributes, and delivers reservoir-centric fluid systems, including specialty and conventional chemistries for use in oil and gas well drilling, cementing, completion, remediation, and stimulation activities, as well as use in enhanced and improved oil recovery markets under the Complex nano-Fluid, Pressure reducing Fluids, and MicroSolv brand names.

Recommended Story: Should I invest in “strong buy” stocks?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Flotek Industries Inc (NYSE:FTK).

Receive News & Ratings for Flotek Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flotek Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.