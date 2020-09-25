Jane Street Group LLC Makes New $354,000 Investment in ABM Industries, Inc. (NYSE:ABM)

Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of ABM Industries, Inc. (NYSE:ABM) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 9,759 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $354,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in ABM Industries during the first quarter worth $392,000. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new position in ABM Industries during the first quarter worth $359,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in ABM Industries by 88.9% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 78,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,831,000 after acquiring an additional 36,713 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of ABM Industries by 9.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 28,110 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $685,000 after buying an additional 2,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ABM Industries in the second quarter valued at about $298,000. Institutional investors own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

ABM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Sidoti upgraded shares of ABM Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. ValuEngine cut shares of ABM Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. CL King raised shares of ABM Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, June 19th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of ABM Industries from $31.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ABM Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. ABM Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.00.

In other ABM Industries news, CEO Scott B. Salmirs sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.20, for a total transaction of $930,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Rene Jacobsen sold 716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $26,492.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 30,793 shares of company stock worth $1,137,999. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ABM opened at $36.74 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.31. The stock has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -408.18 and a beta of 1.28. ABM Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.79 and a fifty-two week high of $40.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 8th. The business services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. ABM Industries had a negative net margin of 0.08% and a positive return on equity of 10.85%. The firm’s revenue was down 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ABM Industries, Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. ABM Industries’s payout ratio is currently 36.10%.

ABM Industries Profile

ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Business & Industry, Aviation, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, Technical Solutions, and Healthcare segments. The company offers janitorial, electrical and lighting, energy, facilities engineering, HVAC and mechanical, landscape and turf, mission critical, and parking solutions.

