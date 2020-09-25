Jane Street Group LLC Raises Stake in XpresSpa Group Inc (NASDAQ:XSPA)

Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of XpresSpa Group Inc (NASDAQ:XSPA) by 200.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 85,234 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,847 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.15% of XpresSpa Group worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of XpresSpa Group during the 2nd quarter worth $225,000. Institutional investors own 3.29% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded shares of XpresSpa Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ XSPA opened at $1.79 on Friday. XpresSpa Group Inc has a one year low of $0.15 and a one year high of $8.82. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.99.

XpresSpa Group (NASDAQ:XSPA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.14 million for the quarter. XpresSpa Group had a negative return on equity of 384.80% and a negative net margin of 258.04%.

XpresSpa Group Company Profile

XpresSpa Group, Inc operates as a health and wellness services company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Wellness and Intellectual Property. The Wellness segment offers airport retailer spa services; massage services for the neck, back, feet, and whole body; nail care, such as pedicures, manicures, and polish changes; travel products, including neck pillows, blankets, and massage tools; and cryotherapy, compression, and personal care services, as well as retail products.

