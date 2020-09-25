Jane Street Group LLC Takes Position in EnLink Midstream LLC (NYSE:ENLC)

Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EnLink Midstream LLC (NYSE:ENLC) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 146,362 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $357,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Walnut Private Equity Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of EnLink Midstream by 80.0% during the second quarter. Walnut Private Equity Partners LLC now owns 827,400 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,016,000 after acquiring an additional 367,808 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in EnLink Midstream by 100.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,067,366 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after buying an additional 534,136 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in EnLink Midstream in the second quarter worth about $8,189,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in EnLink Midstream by 13.5% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,135,816 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $10,091,000 after buying an additional 491,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in EnLink Midstream in the second quarter worth about $90,000. 33.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Kyle D. Vann purchased 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.98 per share, for a total transaction of $119,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 190,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $568,089.32. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ENLC opened at $2.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 3.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. EnLink Midstream LLC has a fifty-two week low of $0.88 and a fifty-two week high of $8.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.25.

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. EnLink Midstream had a negative net margin of 27.09% and a positive return on equity of 2.87%. The business had revenue of $744.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Equities research analysts predict that EnLink Midstream LLC will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ENLC. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $1.00 price target on shares of EnLink Midstream in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EnLink Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of EnLink Midstream in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of EnLink Midstream from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of EnLink Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.75.

EnLink Midstream Company Profile

EnLink Midstream, LLC focuses on providing midstream energy services in the United States. It operates through Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Crude and Condensate segments. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and gathering, transporting, stabilizing, storing, trans-loading, and selling crude oil and condensate, as well as providing brine disposal services.

