Jane Street Group LLC Invests $360,000 in SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc (NYSE:SMHI)

Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc (NYSE:SMHI) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 141,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $360,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.61% of SEACOR Marine as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of SEACOR Marine by 329.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 4,602 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of SEACOR Marine by 148.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 9,403 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of SEACOR Marine by 177.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 11,543 shares during the last quarter. Triad Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of SEACOR Marine during the 2nd quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in SEACOR Marine by 401.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 53,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 42,914 shares during the last quarter. 53.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Robert D. Abendschein bought 75,003 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.28 per share, with a total value of $246,009.84. Insiders own 14.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SMHI stock opened at $2.15 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.03. SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $1.46 and a twelve month high of $14.52. The company has a market capitalization of $49.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

SEACOR Marine (NYSE:SMHI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter. SEACOR Marine had a negative net margin of 32.51% and a negative return on equity of 10.22%. The firm had revenue of $41.88 million during the quarter.

SEACOR Marine Company Profile

Seacor Marine Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of offshore marine business. It offers global marine and support transportation services to offshore oil & gas exploration, development, and production facilities. The company involves in the operation of support and specialty vessels for and among independent oil, gas exploration, production, and emerging independent companies.

