Jane Street Group LLC Makes New Investment in GCI Liberty Inc (NASDAQ:GLIBA)

Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in GCI Liberty Inc (NASDAQ:GLIBA) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $361,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GLIBA. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in shares of GCI Liberty by 27.0% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of GCI Liberty by 164.2% during the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of GCI Liberty by 32.3% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of GCI Liberty by 1.2% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 32,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,314,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of GCI Liberty during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.99% of the company’s stock.

In other GCI Liberty news, Director Ronald A. Duncan sold 38,511 shares of GCI Liberty stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.20, for a total value of $3,127,093.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 728,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,138,284.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 8.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GLIBA opened at $79.96 on Friday. GCI Liberty Inc has a 52 week low of $26.51 and a 52 week high of $84.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

GCI Liberty (NASDAQ:GLIBA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $5.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $3.32. GCI Liberty had a net margin of 84.77% and a return on equity of 6.81%. The business had revenue of $224.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.00 million. On average, analysts expect that GCI Liberty Inc will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current year.

GLIBA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of GCI Liberty from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GCI Liberty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 target price (up from $96.00) on shares of GCI Liberty in a research note on Monday, August 17th. BidaskClub raised shares of GCI Liberty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 target price on shares of GCI Liberty in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. GCI Liberty has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.80.

GCI Liberty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various communication services in the United States. The company offers data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, and educational and medical institutions. It also operates a digital invitation platform that provides custom display advertising, native advertising content, custom video, and brand partnership services.

