Jane Street Group LLC Sells 15,056 Shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:IDHQ)

Jane Street Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:IDHQ) by 50.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,723 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,056 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF were worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Proequities Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF during the 1st quarter worth $63,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after acquiring an additional 3,790 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF by 3,033.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 5,794 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $156,000. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,163,000 after acquiring an additional 10,362 shares during the period.

Shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF stock opened at $25.79 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.98. Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF has a 1-year low of $17.88 and a 1-year high of $27.00.

The PowerShares S&P International Developed High Quality Portfolio (Fund), formerly the PowerShares Dynamic Developed International Opportunities Portfolio, is based on the S&P BMI International Developed High Quality Rankings Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its total assets in companies that are identified by the Index as high quality stocks based on historical records of earnings and dividends.

