Jane Street Group LLC Decreases Stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc (NYSE:BFAM)

Jane Street Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc (NYSE:BFAM) by 61.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,092 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,892 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions were worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BFAM. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth $177,697,000. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,006,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,667,000 after purchasing an additional 756,221 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth $72,337,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 49.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,366,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,384,000 after purchasing an additional 452,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spyglass Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $38,542,000. Institutional investors own 97.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Bright Horizons Family Solutions alerts:

Shares of BFAM stock opened at $140.97 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $132.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.38. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc has a twelve month low of $64.23 and a twelve month high of $176.98. The company has a market capitalization of $8.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.44, a PEG ratio of 39.26 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $1.13. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 16.55%. The firm had revenue of $293.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.16 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BFAM. ValuEngine raised Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.43.

In other Bright Horizons Family Solutions news, Director Mary Ann Tocio sold 3,500 shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.75, for a total value of $387,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 79,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,833,309.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Stephen Howard Kramer sold 3,010 shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.39, for a total value of $362,373.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 96,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,661,577.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,029 shares of company stock valued at $3,780,522 in the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Company Profile

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides child care and early education, back-up care, and educational advisory services for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory Services. The Full Service Center-Based Child Care segment offers traditional center-based child care, preschool, and elementary education services.

See Also: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BFAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc (NYSE:BFAM).

Receive News & Ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.