Private Advisor Group LLC Takes Position in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FEMB)

Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FEMB) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 4,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,000. Private Advisor Group LLC owned about 0.09% of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FEMB. CWM LLC raised its position in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 19,928.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 806,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,890,000 after buying an additional 802,506 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 2,823.8% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 528,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,711,000 after buying an additional 510,253 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,679,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 32.7% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 157,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,989,000 after buying an additional 38,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $700,000.

NASDAQ:FEMB opened at $34.23 on Friday. First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $28.26 and a twelve month high of $39.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.17.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 24th were given a dividend of $0.194 per share. This is a positive change from First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 21st. This represents a $2.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.80%.

