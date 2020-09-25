Private Advisor Group LLC Invests $162,000 in W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW)

Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. AXA boosted its position in shares of W W Grainger by 77.0% in the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 35,798 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,896,000 after purchasing an additional 15,573 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of W W Grainger by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 44,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,946,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of W W Grainger by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 98,199 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,402,000 after purchasing an additional 7,599 shares in the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC bought a new stake in shares of W W Grainger in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $256,000. Finally, Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of W W Grainger in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $995,000. 72.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on GWW shares. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on W W Grainger from $359.00 to $383.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on W W Grainger from $335.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on W W Grainger from $270.00 to $291.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Raymond James raised W W Grainger from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $390.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised W W Grainger from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $295.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $340.21.

In other news, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 14,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.05, for a total transaction of $5,308,349.45. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 69,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,707,733.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP John L. Howard sold 2,679 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.98, for a total transaction of $918,843.42. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 42,246 shares in the company, valued at $14,489,533.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 87,378 shares of company stock valued at $30,634,680. 13.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:GWW opened at $342.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.04. W W Grainger Inc has a one year low of $200.61 and a one year high of $371.86. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $354.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $306.92.

W W Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $3.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.39 by $0.36. W W Grainger had a return on equity of 42.19% and a net margin of 5.34%. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.64 EPS. W W Grainger’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that W W Grainger Inc will post 15.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 10th were issued a $1.53 dividend. This is an increase from W W Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.44. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 7th. This represents a $6.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. W W Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.40%.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools, as well as gloves, ladders, motors, and janitorial supplies.

