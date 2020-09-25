Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 134,473 Shares of Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renassnc Fd (NYSE:GER)

Private Advisor Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renassnc Fd (NYSE:GER) by 86.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 21,377 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 134,473 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renassnc Fd were worth $162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renassnc Fd during the 1st quarter valued at $143,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renassnc Fd by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 549,792 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 54,164 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renassnc Fd by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 722,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 132,500 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renassnc Fd during the 2nd quarter worth $591,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renassnc Fd during the 2nd quarter worth $3,581,000.

Shares of GER opened at $6.07 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.23. Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renassnc Fd has a 12-month low of $5.04 and a 12-month high of $44.42.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 25th were issued a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 24th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.21%.

Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renassnc Fd Company Profile

Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Goldman Sachs Asset Management, L.P. The fund invests in public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector. The fund primarily invests in growth stocks of Master Limited Partnerships and related energy companies across all market capitalizations, with a focus on midstream MLP investments.

