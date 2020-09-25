Private Advisor Group LLC Boosts Holdings in Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UA)

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UA) by 36.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,426 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,886 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $163,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Under Armour by 84.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 850,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,521,000 after acquiring an additional 389,404 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Under Armour during the second quarter worth about $326,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Under Armour during the second quarter worth about $10,375,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Under Armour during the second quarter worth about $838,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 3.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,518,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,904,000 after buying an additional 871,351 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Under Armour alerts:

UA opened at $9.67 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a PE ratio of -6.45 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.91. Under Armour Inc has a 1 year low of $6.37 and a 1 year high of $19.65. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.92.

Under Armour (NYSE:UA) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.09. Under Armour had a negative net margin of 15.21% and a negative return on equity of 8.08%. The business had revenue of $707.64 million for the quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on UA shares. William Blair reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Under Armour in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Under Armour in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Under Armour to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.50.

Under Armour Profile

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

Further Reading: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UA).

Receive News & Ratings for Under Armour Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Under Armour and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.