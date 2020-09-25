Private Advisor Group LLC Buys 2,364 Shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. (NYSE:SKT)

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. (NYSE:SKT) by 11.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,364 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers were worth $164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legion Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the 1st quarter worth $4,789,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the 1st quarter worth $646,000. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the 2nd quarter worth $2,583,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 110.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 618,764 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,350,000 after buying an additional 325,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 56.9% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 886,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,431,000 after buying an additional 321,357 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Tanger Factory Outlet Centers alerts:

SKT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp raised Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Monday. Compass Point began coverage on Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in a report on Thursday, June 4th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $7.70 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.12.

Shares of SKT stock opened at $5.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $557.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.16 and a beta of 1.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.04 and a 200-day moving average of $6.71. The company has a current ratio of 4.78, a quick ratio of 4.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.96. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.05 and a 1-year high of $17.94.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Company Profile

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc (NYSE:SKT), is a publicly-traded REIT headquartered in Greensboro, North Carolina that operates and owns, or has an ownership interest in, a portfolio of 40 upscale outlet shopping centers. Tanger's operating properties are located in 20 states coast to coast and in Canada, totaling approximately 14.4 million square feet leased to over 2,900 stores operated by more than 500 different brand name companies.

Featured Story: How to read a candlestick chart



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SKT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. (NYSE:SKT).

Receive News & Ratings for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.