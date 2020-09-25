Private Advisor Group LLC Buys Shares of 8,573 First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF (NASDAQ:FTXR)

Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF (NASDAQ:FTXR) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 8,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $165,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF by 1,455.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,809 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF by 63.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF by 76.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 4,058 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $314,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $652,000.

Get First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF alerts:

Shares of FTXR stock opened at $22.87 on Friday. First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF has a 52-week low of $12.20 and a 52-week high of $25.36. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.14.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTXR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF (NASDAQ:FTXR).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.