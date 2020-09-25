Private Advisor Group LLC Grows Holdings in CorMedix Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD)

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of CorMedix Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD) by 10.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,189 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,520 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC owned about 0.08% of CorMedix worth $165,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRMD. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of CorMedix by 116.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,881 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 4,232 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of CorMedix during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Avestar Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CorMedix during the second quarter worth about $63,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of CorMedix during the second quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of CorMedix during the first quarter worth about $77,000.

In other CorMedix news, VP Jr. John L. Armstrong bought 27,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.22 per share, with a total value of $116,050.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 79,378 shares in the company, valued at $334,975.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Myron Kaplan acquired 15,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.27 per share, for a total transaction of $65,331.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 150,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $640,645.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 89,933 shares of company stock worth $392,769.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CorMedix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of CorMedix in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, Truist assumed coverage on shares of CorMedix in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. CorMedix presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.88.

Shares of CRMD stock opened at $5.23 on Friday. CorMedix Inc. has a one year low of $2.16 and a one year high of $7.97.

CorMedix (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.10 million.

CorMedix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutic products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and inflammatory diseases in the United States and internationally. It primarily focuses on the development of its lead product candidate, Neutrolin, an anti-infective solution for the reduction and prevention of catheter-related infections and thrombosis in patients requiring central venous catheters in clinical settings, such as dialysis, critical/intensive care, and oncology.

