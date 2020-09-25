Private Advisor Group LLC Invests $167,000 in BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX)

Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of BioNTech by 1,283.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,210,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,470,000 after acquiring an additional 9,472,629 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its stake in shares of BioNTech by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 2,612,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,548,000 after acquiring an additional 483,935 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. bought a new position in shares of BioNTech during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,386,000. Logos Global Management LP bought a new position in shares of BioNTech during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $19,688,000. Finally, Cormorant Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of BioNTech during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $11,680,000. Institutional investors own 11.77% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BNTX. BofA Securities upgraded BioNTech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Bank of America upgraded BioNTech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $71.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BioNTech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on BioNTech from $42.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 price target on shares of BioNTech in a research note on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.27.

NASDAQ:BNTX opened at $62.83 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $67.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.66. The company has a market cap of $14.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.60. BioNTech SE has a fifty-two week low of $12.52 and a fifty-two week high of $105.00.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $41.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.52 million. BioNTech had a negative net margin of 182.30% and a negative return on equity of 46.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that BioNTech SE will post -1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other diseases. The company is involved in developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 for prostate cancer; BNT113 that is in Phase I clinical trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114, which is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; and BNT115 and BNT116 to treat other cancers, including ovarian cancer.

