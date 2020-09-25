1,220 Shares in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) Acquired by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,220 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FFIV. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of F5 Networks by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,133,040 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $334,076,000 after purchasing an additional 69,742 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in shares of F5 Networks by 3,083.9% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,898,386 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $265,319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,838,762 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of F5 Networks by 164.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,270,893 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $177,264,000 after purchasing an additional 790,058 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of F5 Networks by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,160,961 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $123,598,000 after purchasing an additional 13,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of F5 Networks by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,112,394 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $118,615,000 after purchasing an additional 9,021 shares during the last quarter. 94.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FFIV stock opened at $118.91 on Friday. F5 Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $79.78 and a one year high of $156.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.27 billion, a PE ratio of 22.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of $130.02 and a 200-day moving average of $131.33.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The network technology company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.15. F5 Networks had a net margin of 13.95% and a return on equity of 21.69%. The company had revenue of $583.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $572.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.52 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 6.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on FFIV shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of F5 Networks from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Colliers Secur. upgraded shares of F5 Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of F5 Networks from $135.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of F5 Networks from $170.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of F5 Networks from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.37.

In other news, EVP Ana Maria White sold 257 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.91, for a total value of $33,386.87. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,677,138.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.20, for a total transaction of $36,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 55,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,150,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,021 shares of company stock valued at $427,683 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

F5 Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's primary application delivery technology is Traffic Management Operating System (TMOS) that enable company's products to intercept, inspect, and act on the contents of traffic from virtually each type of Internet Protocol-enabled application.

