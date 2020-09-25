Captrust Financial Advisors Purchases New Position in PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL)

Posted by on Sep 25th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 11,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PowerFleet by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 60,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 5,352 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of PowerFleet by 322.9% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 6,852 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of PowerFleet by 34.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 30,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 7,929 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of PowerFleet by 894.5% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 8,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perritt Capital Management Inc. raised its position in PowerFleet by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 53,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. 52.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PWFL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH increased their price objective on shares of PowerFleet from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of PowerFleet in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of PowerFleet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PowerFleet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.96.

Shares of NASDAQ:PWFL opened at $5.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $171.74 million, a PE ratio of -9.36 and a beta of 1.85. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.83. PowerFleet has a one year low of $2.55 and a one year high of $8.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.72.

PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $25.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.85 million. PowerFleet had a negative net margin of 11.27% and a negative return on equity of 4.42%. Equities research analysts predict that PowerFleet will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David Mahlab sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.56, for a total transaction of $278,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 399,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,220,853.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 11.48% of the company’s stock.

PowerFleet Company Profile

There is no company description available for PowerFleet Inc

Read More: Dividend

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PWFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL)

Receive News & Ratings for PowerFleet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PowerFleet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Private Advisor Group LLC Takes Position in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF
Private Advisor Group LLC Takes Position in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF
Private Advisor Group LLC Invests $162,000 in W W Grainger Inc
Private Advisor Group LLC Invests $162,000 in W W Grainger Inc
Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 134,473 Shares of Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renassnc Fd
Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 134,473 Shares of Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renassnc Fd
Private Advisor Group LLC Boosts Holdings in Under Armour Inc
Private Advisor Group LLC Boosts Holdings in Under Armour Inc
Private Advisor Group LLC Buys 2,364 Shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc.
Private Advisor Group LLC Buys 2,364 Shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc.
Private Advisor Group LLC Buys Shares of 8,573 First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF
Private Advisor Group LLC Buys Shares of 8,573 First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report