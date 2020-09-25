Captrust Financial Advisors Purchases New Position in PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL)

Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 11,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PowerFleet by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 60,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 5,352 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of PowerFleet by 322.9% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 6,852 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of PowerFleet by 34.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 30,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 7,929 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of PowerFleet by 894.5% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 8,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perritt Capital Management Inc. raised its position in PowerFleet by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 53,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. 52.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PWFL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH increased their price objective on shares of PowerFleet from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of PowerFleet in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of PowerFleet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PowerFleet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.96.

Shares of NASDAQ:PWFL opened at $5.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $171.74 million, a PE ratio of -9.36 and a beta of 1.85. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.83. PowerFleet has a one year low of $2.55 and a one year high of $8.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.72.

PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $25.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.85 million. PowerFleet had a negative net margin of 11.27% and a negative return on equity of 4.42%. Equities research analysts predict that PowerFleet will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David Mahlab sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.56, for a total transaction of $278,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 399,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,220,853.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 11.48% of the company’s stock.

