Captrust Financial Advisors Takes Position in KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 267 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of KLA by 5.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,675,402 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,247,002,000 after buying an additional 422,246 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of KLA by 7.8% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,836,149 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $551,410,000 after buying an additional 276,081 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of KLA by 1.3% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,594,944 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $372,996,000 after buying an additional 33,661 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in KLA by 117.7% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,498,773 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $215,434,000 after acquiring an additional 810,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in KLA by 3.0% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,214,708 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $174,851,000 after acquiring an additional 35,282 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.38% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 1,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.42, for a total transaction of $286,626.72. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,118.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 2,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.84, for a total value of $483,812.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,000,998.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 58,130 shares of company stock worth $12,053,384. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on KLAC. Cowen raised their price target on KLA from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. KeyCorp raised their price target on KLA from $182.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on KLA from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on KLA from $167.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on KLA from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. KLA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $208.12.

Shares of KLAC opened at $184.54 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $28.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $196.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $177.97. KLA Corporation has a 1 year low of $110.19 and a 1 year high of $218.57.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 63.04% and a net margin of 20.96%. KLA’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that KLA Corporation will post 11.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 17th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 14th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. This is a positive change from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.78%.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

