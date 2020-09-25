Captrust Financial Advisors Takes Position in Chemours Co (NYSE:CC)

Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Chemours Co (NYSE:CC) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,645 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CC. Luminus Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chemours in the first quarter worth approximately $21,608,000. Sessa Capital IM L.P. boosted its holdings in Chemours by 7.3% in the second quarter. Sessa Capital IM L.P. now owns 10,821,658 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $166,112,000 after purchasing an additional 739,340 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Chemours by 659.2% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 708,299 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $10,872,000 after purchasing an additional 614,999 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Chemours by 127.8% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 930,800 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $8,256,000 after purchasing an additional 522,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Portolan Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chemours in the second quarter worth approximately $5,974,000. Institutional investors own 75.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Chemours alerts:

Shares of CC stock opened at $19.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.61 and a beta of 2.46. Chemours Co has a one year low of $7.02 and a one year high of $22.59. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.57, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Chemours (NYSE:CC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Chemours had a negative net margin of 2.28% and a positive return on equity of 47.31%. Equities research analysts expect that Chemours Co will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 17th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.03%. Chemours’s payout ratio is 39.84%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Chemours from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Chemours from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Chemours from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chemours from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Chemours from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Chemours currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.64.

In other news, insider Edwin C. Sparks sold 2,728 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.56, for a total transaction of $56,087.68. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $938,934.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Chemours Profile

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Titanium Technologies, Fluoroproducts, and Chemical Solutions. The Titanium Technologies segment manufactures and sells titanium dioxide under the Ti-Pure and BaiMax brands for various applications in architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride window profiles, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, and coated papers and paperboards used for packaging.

Read More: 52- Week Highs



Receive News & Ratings for Chemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.