Captrust Financial Advisors Acquires New Shares in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD)

Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 696 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WWD. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock in the first quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 410.7% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,711 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Woodward Inc.Common Stock alerts:

WWD stock opened at $75.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $83.24 and a 200-day moving average of $72.53. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock has a fifty-two week low of $46.51 and a fifty-two week high of $129.06.

Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $524.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $512.60 million. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 9.25%. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Woodward, Inc.Common Stock will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 17th were issued a dividend of $0.0813 per share. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 14th. This is a positive change from Woodward, Inc.Common Stock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.56%.

A number of research firms recently commented on WWD. BidaskClub upgraded Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. SunTrust Banks cut Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Alembic Global Advisors raised Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $117.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, June 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.63.

In related news, CFO Robert F. Weber, Jr. sold 11,974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.57, for a total transaction of $1,036,589.18. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 38,527 shares in the company, valued at $3,335,282.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Chad Robert Preiss sold 11,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.27, for a total value of $980,605.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 28,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,470,954.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 223,924 shares of company stock worth $19,367,416 in the last quarter. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Woodward, Inc.Common Stock Company Profile

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Aerospace segment offers fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles; and flight deck controls, actuators, servo controls, motors, and sensors for aircraft that are used on commercial and private aircraft and rotorcraft, as well as on military fixed-wing aircraft and rotorcraft, guided weapons, and other defense systems.

Read More: What is Cost of Debt?

Receive News & Ratings for Woodward Inc.Common Stock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Woodward Inc.Common Stock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.