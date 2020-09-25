Tapestry Inc (NYSE:TPR) Shares Sold by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors reduced its position in shares of Tapestry Inc (NYSE:TPR) by 99.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,118 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after selling 915,622 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Tapestry were worth $53,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in shares of Tapestry by 4,302.3% during the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,893 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Tapestry by 256.9% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,130 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,253 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of Tapestry by 314.7% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 4,018 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 3,049 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Tapestry by 896.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,865 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 4,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rampart Investment Management Company LLC raised its position in shares of Tapestry by 126.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 6,037 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 3,368 shares in the last quarter. 87.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TPR stock opened at $16.34 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.45. Tapestry Inc has a fifty-two week low of $10.18 and a fifty-two week high of $30.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The luxury accessories retailer reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.30. Tapestry had a positive return on equity of 9.65% and a negative net margin of 13.14%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tapestry Inc will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director John P. Bilbrey purchased 12,980 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.27 per share, for a total transaction of $198,204.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $515,454.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

TPR has been the topic of several research reports. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Tapestry in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine raised Tapestry from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Piper Sandler raised Tapestry from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $20.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday. MKM Partners raised their price target on Tapestry from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Tapestry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Tapestry has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.33.

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and lifestyle brands in the United States, Japan, China, Hong Kong, Macau, East Asia, Europe, Canada, Taiwan, South Korea, Malaysia, and Singapore. It operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers handbags, wallets, money pieces, wristlets and cosmetic cases, key rings, and charms, as well as address books, time management accessories, travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios for women; and business cases, computer bags, messenger-style bags, backpacks, totes, wallets, card cases, travel organizers, belts, footwear, watches, sunglasses, novelty accessories, and ready-to-wear for men.

