541 Shares in SPDR MFS Systematic Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SYG) Purchased by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in SPDR MFS Systematic Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SYG) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000. Captrust Financial Advisors owned 0.15% of SPDR MFS Systematic Growth Equity ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

SPDR MFS Systematic Growth Equity ETF stock opened at $103.47 on Friday. SPDR MFS Systematic Growth Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $66.92 and a 1 year high of $114.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $106.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.10.

