Captrust Financial Advisors Makes New Investment in Bryn Mawr Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:BMTC)

Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:BMTC) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,090 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank during the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank during the second quarter worth approximately $157,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank during the first quarter worth approximately $158,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank by 44.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,889 shares of the bank’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank by 25.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,123 shares of the bank’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.49% of the company’s stock.

BMTC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Bryn Mawr Bank from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Hovde Group lowered shares of Bryn Mawr Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bryn Mawr Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Bryn Mawr Bank in a research report on Monday, June 1st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.00.

Shares of NASDAQ BMTC opened at $24.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $484.25 million, a P/E ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 0.82. Bryn Mawr Bank Corp. has a one year low of $22.20 and a one year high of $41.40. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Bryn Mawr Bank (NASDAQ:BMTC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $60.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.88 million. Bryn Mawr Bank had a net margin of 13.56% and a return on equity of 6.14%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bryn Mawr Bank Corp. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 31st. This is an increase from Bryn Mawr Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Bryn Mawr Bank’s payout ratio is 34.84%.

Bryn Mawr Bank Profile

Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for The Bryn Mawr Trust Company that provides commercial and retail banking services to individual and business customers. It operates in two segments, Wealth Management and Banking. The company accepts deposit products, including interest-bearing demand accounts, wholesale time deposits, retail time deposits, savings accounts, noninterest-bearing demand accounts, and wholesale non-maturity deposits, as well as NOW and market rate accounts.

