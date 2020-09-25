Captrust Financial Advisors Buys Shares of 2,938 Valvoline Inc (NYSE:VVV)

Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Valvoline Inc (NYSE:VVV) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,938 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VVV. FMR LLC grew its stake in Valvoline by 2,577.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 101,652 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,886,000 after acquiring an additional 97,856 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Valvoline by 1,520.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 155,613 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,888,000 after acquiring an additional 146,008 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Valvoline by 11.8% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,178 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Valvoline by 1.4% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 365,365 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,783,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP grew its stake in Valvoline by 169.9% in the first quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 49,532 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $648,000 after acquiring an additional 31,182 shares during the period. 92.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Valvoline stock opened at $19.12 on Friday. Valvoline Inc has a one year low of $9.06 and a one year high of $23.90. The firm has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.95 and its 200-day moving average is $18.22.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. Valvoline had a negative return on equity of 121.96% and a net margin of 9.53%. The business had revenue of $516.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $506.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. Valvoline’s revenue was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Valvoline Inc will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.113 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 28th. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. Valvoline’s payout ratio is presently 32.37%.

VVV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Valvoline in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. ValuEngine upgraded Valvoline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Valvoline from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Valvoline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upgraded Valvoline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.33.

In other Valvoline news, SVP Craig A. Moughler sold 9,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $200,024.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,022 shares in the company, valued at $330,484. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Julie Marie O’daniel sold 4,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.95, for a total value of $93,646.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $142,187.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,827 shares of company stock worth $614,494 in the last quarter. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Valvoline Inc manufactures and markets engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through three segments: Core North America, Quick Lubes, and International. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications comprising rust prevention and sound absorption; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

