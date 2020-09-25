Captrust Financial Advisors Makes New $57,000 Investment in Westpac Banking Corp (NYSE:WBK)

Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Westpac Banking Corp (NYSE:WBK) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 4,524 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BTC Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Westpac Banking by 3.0% during the second quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,753 shares of the bank’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 961 shares during the period. Kore Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Westpac Banking by 111.5% during the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,794 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,473 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Westpac Banking by 4.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 45,541 shares of the bank’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 1,867 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Westpac Banking by 420.9% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,662 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 2,151 shares during the period. Finally, Wright Investors Service Inc. boosted its stake in Westpac Banking by 7.1% during the second quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 34,663 shares of the bank’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 2,298 shares during the period. 0.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on WBK shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Westpac Banking from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. UBS Group raised shares of Westpac Banking from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Westpac Banking from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Westpac Banking from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of WBK opened at $11.54 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.78 billion, a PE ratio of 8.68, a P/E/G ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 0.99. Westpac Banking Corp has a 1 year low of $7.98 and a 1 year high of $20.36. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.57.

Westpac Banking Corporation provides various banking and financial services in Australia, New Zealand, Asia, the Pacific region, and internationally. It operates through five divisions: Consumer Bank, Business Bank, BT Financial Group, Westpac Institutional Bank, and Westpac New Zealand. It offers everyday banking, savings, term deposit, moving to Australia, under 21 and student, business one, community solutions one, not-for-profit savings, and foreign currency accounts; term and farm management deposits; debit, credit, and travel money cards; home, personal, investment, small business, and commercial loans; and equipment, automotive, cash flow, property, insurance premium, corporate and structured finance, and trade and supply chain financing services.

