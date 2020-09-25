6,901 Shares in Enel Americas SA (NYSE:ENIA) Purchased by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Enel Americas SA (NYSE:ENIA) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 6,901 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in Enel Americas in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in Enel Americas by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 13,934 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 2,344 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Enel Americas in the 2nd quarter worth about $110,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enel Americas during the 1st quarter worth about $155,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enel Americas during the 1st quarter worth about $168,000. 7.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ENIA stock opened at $6.55 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.48. Enel Americas SA has a twelve month low of $5.22 and a twelve month high of $11.21. The company has a market capitalization of $7.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.62 and a beta of 1.06.

Enel Americas (NYSE:ENIA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.11). Enel Americas had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 11.16%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank cut their price target on Enel Americas from $10.00 to $9.20 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. ValuEngine raised Enel Americas from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised Enel Americas from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th.

Enel Américas SA operates as an electricity utility company in Argentina, Brazil, Colombia, and Peru. The company, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity using hydroelectric and thermal energy sources. As of December 31, 2017, it had 11,444 megawatts of installed generation capacity and 17.2 million distribution customers.

