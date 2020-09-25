Captrust Financial Advisors Makes New Investment in Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR)

Posted by on Sep 25th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 417 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its position in Coherent by 4.6% during the second quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 2,035 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Coherent by 19.8% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 750 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in Coherent by 1.9% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 7,542 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $803,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Coherent by 2.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,453 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $793,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Coherent in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Institutional investors own 96.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COHR stock opened at $106.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 4.40 and a quick ratio of 2.69. The firm has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of -6.08 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a 50-day moving average of $114.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $124.09. Coherent, Inc. has a 1-year low of $78.21 and a 1-year high of $178.08.

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $298.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.43 million. Coherent had a negative net margin of 33.76% and a positive return on equity of 3.25%. Coherent’s revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Coherent, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Coherent in a research report on Friday, May 29th. BidaskClub cut shares of Coherent from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of Coherent from $168.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Coherent from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Longbow Research upgraded shares of Coherent from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $166.50.

Coherent Company Profile

Coherent, Inc provides lasers, laser-based technologies, and laser-based system solutions for a range of scientific, commercial, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, OEM Laser Sources and Industrial Lasers & Systems. The company designs, manufactures, markets, and services lasers, laser tools, precision optics, and related accessories; and laser measurement and control products.

Recommended Story: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR)

Receive News & Ratings for Coherent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coherent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Private Advisor Group LLC Takes Position in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF
Private Advisor Group LLC Takes Position in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF
Private Advisor Group LLC Invests $162,000 in W W Grainger Inc
Private Advisor Group LLC Invests $162,000 in W W Grainger Inc
Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 134,473 Shares of Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renassnc Fd
Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 134,473 Shares of Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renassnc Fd
Private Advisor Group LLC Boosts Holdings in Under Armour Inc
Private Advisor Group LLC Boosts Holdings in Under Armour Inc
Private Advisor Group LLC Buys 2,364 Shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc.
Private Advisor Group LLC Buys 2,364 Shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc.
Private Advisor Group LLC Buys Shares of 8,573 First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF
Private Advisor Group LLC Buys Shares of 8,573 First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report