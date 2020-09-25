Captrust Financial Advisors Makes New Investment in Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR)

Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 417 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its position in Coherent by 4.6% during the second quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 2,035 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Coherent by 19.8% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 750 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in Coherent by 1.9% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 7,542 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $803,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Coherent by 2.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,453 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $793,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Coherent in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Institutional investors own 96.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COHR stock opened at $106.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 4.40 and a quick ratio of 2.69. The firm has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of -6.08 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a 50-day moving average of $114.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $124.09. Coherent, Inc. has a 1-year low of $78.21 and a 1-year high of $178.08.

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $298.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.43 million. Coherent had a negative net margin of 33.76% and a positive return on equity of 3.25%. Coherent’s revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Coherent, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Coherent in a research report on Friday, May 29th. BidaskClub cut shares of Coherent from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of Coherent from $168.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Coherent from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Longbow Research upgraded shares of Coherent from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $166.50.

Coherent Company Profile

Coherent, Inc provides lasers, laser-based technologies, and laser-based system solutions for a range of scientific, commercial, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, OEM Laser Sources and Industrial Lasers & Systems. The company designs, manufactures, markets, and services lasers, laser tools, precision optics, and related accessories; and laser measurement and control products.

