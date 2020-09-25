Captrust Financial Advisors Takes $54,000 Position in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU)

Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,200 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of TELUS by 100.0% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 4,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of TELUS by 0.9% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 250,481 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $4,201,000 after acquiring an additional 2,332 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of TELUS by 13.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,425,258 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $258,682,000 after acquiring an additional 1,771,956 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in shares of TELUS by 0.8% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,200,529 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $17,870,000 after acquiring an additional 9,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of TELUS by 13.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,962,917 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $167,101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152,291 shares during the last quarter. 48.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TU opened at $17.62 on Friday. TELUS Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.54 and a fifty-two week high of $20.91. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.01. The company has a market capitalization of $22.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.91.

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.03). TELUS had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 13.33%. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. On average, analysts forecast that TELUS Co. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.2169 per share. This is a boost from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 9th. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.92%. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.91%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TELUS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of TELUS from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of TELUS from $27.00 to $27.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Veritas Investment Research raised shares of TELUS to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of TELUS from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.89.

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The company's telecommunications products and services comprise wireless and wireline voice and data services; data services, including Internet protocol; television services; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; healthcare solutions; customer care and business services; and home and business security solutions.

