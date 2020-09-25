Captrust Financial Advisors Invests $55,000 in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (NYSE:RS)

Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (NYSE:RS) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 589 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RS. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 296.3% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 32.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 897 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the 2nd quarter valued at about $106,000. 80.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Reliance Steel & Aluminum alerts:

NYSE RS opened at $101.90 on Friday. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co has a 12 month low of $70.57 and a 12 month high of $122.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $105.51 and a 200-day moving average of $95.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 4.25 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The company has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.12.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.96. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 4.83% and a return on equity of 11.52%. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.71 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th were issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 13th. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s payout ratio is currently 24.18%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on RS shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $90.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.20.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Profile

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a metals service center company. The company provides alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products and related processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace and defense, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, auto, and heavy industries.

Further Reading: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.