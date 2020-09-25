1,000 Shares in Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ:TCX) Bought by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ:TCX) (TSE:TC) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Tucows during the 2nd quarter worth $1,611,000. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Tucows by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 20,100 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Tucows by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 65,564 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,164,000 after acquiring an additional 5,022 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Tucows by 91.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,232 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 3,458 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Tucows by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 20,666 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,466 shares during the period. 54.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Jeffrey Nathan Schwartz sold 1,872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total value of $123,552.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $569,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Elliot Noss sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.35, for a total transaction of $346,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 541,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,529,515.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 13.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Tucows from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tucows from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 6th.

Shares of TCX opened at $68.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $66.39 and a 200-day moving average of $58.18. The company has a market cap of $718.83 million, a PE ratio of 56.67 and a beta of 1.04. Tucows Inc. has a one year low of $42.50 and a one year high of $74.72.

Tucows (NASDAQ:TCX) (TSE:TC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The information services provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $82.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.30 million. Tucows had a return on equity of 17.09% and a net margin of 3.81%.

Tucows Company Profile

Tucows Inc provides network access, domain name registration, email, mobile telephony, and other Internet services in Canada, the United States, and Germany. It operates in two segments, Network Access Services and Domain Services. The Network Access Services segment engages in the provision of mobile services under the Ting Mobile name, including the sale of retail telephony services, mobile phone hardware, and related accessories.

