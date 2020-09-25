2,512 Shares in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCR) Acquired by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCR) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. TCG Advisors LP grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.5% during the second quarter. TCG Advisors LP now owns 15,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 23.2% during the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,719 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 17.8% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 18.6% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 19,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 3,003 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA BSCR opened at $21.91 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.34. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $17.89 and a fifty-two week high of $22.32.

