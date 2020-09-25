Captrust Financial Advisors Acquires New Holdings in GasLog Partners LP Unit (NYSE:GLOP)

Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in GasLog Partners LP Unit (NYSE:GLOP) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 13,161 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GLOP. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of GasLog Partners LP Unit by 114.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,800 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 7,900 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in GasLog Partners LP Unit in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in GasLog Partners LP Unit in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in GasLog Partners LP Unit by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 25,624 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 6,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in GasLog Partners LP Unit by 1,334.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,349 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 13,349 shares during the last quarter. 20.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:GLOP opened at $3.60 on Friday. GasLog Partners LP Unit has a 1-year low of $1.51 and a 1-year high of $20.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.66 million, a PE ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 3.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.91 and its 200-day moving average is $3.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

GasLog Partners LP Unit (NYSE:GLOP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The shipping company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $84.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.57 million. GasLog Partners LP Unit had a positive return on equity of 15.08% and a negative net margin of 16.85%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that GasLog Partners LP Unit will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

GLOP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered GasLog Partners LP Unit from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Citigroup lowered their target price on GasLog Partners LP Unit from $5.50 to $4.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised GasLog Partners LP Unit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.44.

About GasLog Partners LP Unit

GasLog Partners LP owns, operates, and acquires liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers under multi-year charters. As of February 26, 2019, its fleet consists of 14 LNG carriers with an average carrying capacity of approximately 157,000 cubic meters. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Monaco.

