Captrust Financial Advisors Acquires New Shares in Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC)

Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Watson Rebecca purchased a new position in Camden National in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Camden National by 47.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Camden National by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Camden National by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Camden National by 63.1% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 2,007 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CAC. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Camden National from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 19th. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Camden National in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Camden National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CAC opened at $29.21 on Friday. Camden National Co. has a 52-week low of $25.74 and a 52-week high of $48.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $32.31 and a 200 day moving average of $32.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $437.07 million, a PE ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.73. Camden National had a net margin of 25.84% and a return on equity of 11.17%. The company had revenue of $46.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.96 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Camden National Co. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Camden National Corporation operates as the holding company for Camden National Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services to consumer, institutional, municipal, non-profit, and commercial customers. It offers various deposit products, including demand, checking, saving, and money market accounts; and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

