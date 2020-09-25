Captrust Financial Advisors Makes New $54,000 Investment in Trade Desk Inc (NASDAQ:TTD)

Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Trade Desk Inc (NASDAQ:TTD) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 125 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 105.1% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 80 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Trade Desk in the second quarter worth $33,000. RPG Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Trade Desk in the second quarter worth $33,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 770.0% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 87 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 134.1% in the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 96 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. 71.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 83 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $477.50, for a total value of $39,632.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,061,287.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Susan Vobejda sold 1,240 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $461.15, for a total value of $571,826.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 36,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,840,736.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 5,652 shares of company stock valued at $2,717,096. Company insiders own 13.12% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TTD opened at $453.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Trade Desk Inc has a 1-year low of $136.00 and a 1-year high of $515.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 182.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 2.51. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $459.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $352.09.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.91. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 18.10% and a net margin of 17.57%. The business had revenue of $139.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. Trade Desk’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Trade Desk Inc will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

TTD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Trade Desk in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $530.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on Trade Desk from $340.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Trade Desk in a research note on Monday, September 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $580.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub raised Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Pivotal Research raised their target price on Trade Desk from $345.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $435.73.

The Trade Desk, Inc, a technology company, provides a self-service omnichannel software platform that enables clients to purchase and manage data-driven digital advertising campaigns in the United States and internationally. The company's platform allows clients to manage integrated advertising campaigns in various advertising channels and formats, including display, video, audio, native and social, and on a multitude of devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV (CTV).

