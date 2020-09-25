Captrust Financial Advisors Takes Position in Cardlytics Inc (NASDAQ:CDLX)

Posted by on Sep 25th, 2020

Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Cardlytics Inc (NASDAQ:CDLX) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CDLX. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Cardlytics by 297.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 1,537 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in Cardlytics by 78.4% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Cardlytics in the second quarter worth about $176,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Cardlytics by 97.4% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 1,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cardlytics in the second quarter worth about $213,000. 91.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CDLX opened at $64.79 on Friday. Cardlytics Inc has a 52 week low of $27.33 and a 52 week high of $107.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $73.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.73. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.68 and a beta of 2.32.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.36. Cardlytics had a negative net margin of 18.86% and a negative return on equity of 26.42%. The company had revenue of $28.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.12) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cardlytics Inc will post -2.14 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Scott D. Grimes sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.31, for a total value of $136,620.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 225,166 shares in the company, valued at $15,381,089.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew Christiansen sold 4,707 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total transaction of $371,853.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,420 shares in the company, valued at $1,218,180. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 284,100 shares of company stock worth $18,671,681 and sold 48,964 shares worth $3,747,368. Company insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CDLX. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cardlytics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. BidaskClub cut shares of Cardlytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Cardlytics from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Cardlytics from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Cardlytics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.14.

Cardlytics, Inc operates a purchase intelligence platform in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions. The company's platform is the Cardlytics Direct solution, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach consumers through their trusted and frequently visited online and mobile banking channels.

