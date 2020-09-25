Captrust Financial Advisors Takes Position in Live Oak Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:LOB)

Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Live Oak Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:LOB) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 3,882 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 435.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 2,277 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 124.5% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,908 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 2,167 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 406.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,442 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 4,367 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Live Oak Bancshares by 168.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,176 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 5,125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Live Oak Bancshares alerts:

Live Oak Bancshares stock opened at $23.75 on Friday. Live Oak Bancshares Inc has a 52 week low of $7.57 and a 52 week high of $26.59. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $962.66 million, a P/E ratio of 148.44 and a beta of 1.32.

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $63.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.34 million. Live Oak Bancshares had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 1.34%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Live Oak Bancshares Inc will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 8th were issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 4th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Live Oak Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.27%.

In other Live Oak Bancshares news, CEO James S. Mahan III bought 73,327 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.49 per share, with a total value of $1,502,470.23. Also, CEO James S. Mahan III bought 21,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.30 per share, for a total transaction of $409,160.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 177,930 shares of company stock worth $3,543,713 in the last ninety days. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on LOB shares. Truist lifted their price target on Live Oak Bancshares from $23.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. BidaskClub upgraded Live Oak Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. ValuEngine downgraded Live Oak Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Live Oak Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.25.

About Live Oak Bancshares

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, and professionals in North Carolina, the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and time deposits.

Read More: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Live Oak Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:LOB).

Receive News & Ratings for Live Oak Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Oak Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.