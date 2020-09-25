Captrust Financial Advisors Makes New Investment in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 665 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TRU. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its position in shares of TransUnion by 53.0% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 465 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC bought a new stake in shares of TransUnion in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd bought a new stake in shares of TransUnion in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 95.4% in the 2nd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 721 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TransUnion in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,000. 98.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TRU opened at $80.25 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $85.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. TransUnion has a one year low of $52.50 and a one year high of $101.16.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.17. TransUnion had a net margin of 11.62% and a return on equity of 23.04%. The firm had revenue of $634.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $586.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that TransUnion will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 20th were issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 19th. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.76%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TransUnion from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $89.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of TransUnion from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $101.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of TransUnion in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of TransUnion from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. TransUnion presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.80.

In other TransUnion news, CFO Todd M. Cello sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.23, for a total value of $624,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,065,676.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy J. Martin sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.23, for a total transaction of $267,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,777,640.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,837 shares of company stock valued at $1,231,928 over the last ninety days. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, and Consumer Interactive. The USIS segment provides consumer reports, risk scores, and analytical and decisioning services for businesses. These businesses use its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and investigate potential fraud.

