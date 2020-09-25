Captrust Financial Advisors Invests $58,000 in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 577,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,698,000 after buying an additional 57,410 shares during the last quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,210,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 202,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,555,000 after purchasing an additional 8,245 shares during the last quarter. Global Financial Private Capital Inc raised its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Global Financial Private Capital Inc now owns 31,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 48.6% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 26,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,831,000 after purchasing an additional 8,693 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of MTUM stock opened at $140.64 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $145.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.34. iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $81.37 and a twelve month high of $113.60.

