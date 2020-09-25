Captrust Financial Advisors Purchases New Position in L Brands Inc (NYSE:LB)

Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of L Brands Inc (NYSE:LB) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,817 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in L Brands by 610.3% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,695 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 4,034 shares during the period. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC grew its holdings in L Brands by 128.1% in the second quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 5,084 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 2,855 shares during the period. Wexford Capital LP purchased a new stake in L Brands in the second quarter worth about $108,000. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in L Brands in the first quarter worth about $126,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in L Brands in the first quarter worth about $132,000. Institutional investors own 76.89% of the company’s stock.

LB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup cut shares of L Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their price target for the company from $15.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of L Brands from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of L Brands from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of L Brands from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, MKM Partners upgraded shares of L Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.55.

In related news, insider James L. Bersani sold 28,373 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $851,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 242,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,270,170. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 17.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LB opened at $29.62 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.51. The stock has a market cap of $8.23 billion, a PE ratio of -10.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.64. L Brands Inc has a 1 year low of $8.00 and a 1 year high of $31.93.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 19th. The specialty retailer reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.67. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. L Brands had a negative net margin of 6.96% and a negative return on equity of 19.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that L Brands Inc will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, beauty and personal care products, home fragrance products, and accessories. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International.

