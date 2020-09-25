Captrust Financial Advisors Invests $58,000 in Inphi Co. (NYSE:IPHI)

Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Inphi Co. (NYSE:IPHI) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 499 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Inphi by 4.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,714,666 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $553,974,000 after purchasing an additional 184,860 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Inphi by 6.7% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,638,425 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $208,884,000 after buying an additional 166,552 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Inphi by 6.0% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,706,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $131,423,000 after buying an additional 97,000 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in Inphi by 73.5% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,210,211 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $95,812,000 after buying an additional 512,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AO Asset Management LP boosted its stake in Inphi by 291.1% during the first quarter. AO Asset Management LP now owns 1,199,017 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $94,926,000 after buying an additional 892,417 shares in the last quarter. 92.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Inphi stock opened at $107.25 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $112.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.35. The company has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Inphi Co. has a 1 year low of $55.72 and a 1 year high of $142.00.

Inphi (NYSE:IPHI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.81. The firm had revenue of $175.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.12 million. Inphi had a positive return on equity of 10.23% and a negative net margin of 14.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 103.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Inphi Co. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Inphi news, VP Charles Roach sold 733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.66, for a total value of $75,982.78. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 58,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,100,080.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO John Edmunds sold 10,773 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.90, for a total value of $1,313,228.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 148,323 shares in the company, valued at $18,080,573.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 77,509 shares of company stock valued at $8,825,643. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on IPHI shares. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Inphi from $125.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Loop Capital raised their target price on Inphi from $157.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Inphi from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Inphi from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Northland Securities raised Inphi from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $90.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Inphi presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.53.

About Inphi

Inphi Corporation provides high-speed analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions for the communications, datacenter, and computing markets worldwide. Its analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions offer high signal integrity at various data speeds and reduce system power consumption. The company's semiconductor solutions address bandwidth bottlenecks in networks, maximize throughput and minimize latency in computing environments, and enable the rollout of communications and datacenter infrastructures.

