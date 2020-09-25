Captrust Financial Advisors Buys Shares of 5,561 iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG)

Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust in the second quarter valued at about $64,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 13.8% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,090 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 23.9% during the second quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 3,005 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust during the first quarter worth about $182,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 33.9% during the second quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 23,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 5,988 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of GSG opened at $10.70 on Friday. iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust has a 1 year low of $7.50 and a 1 year high of $16.61. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.22.

iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust (The Trust) is an investment trust that issues units of beneficial interest (shares) representing fractional undivided beneficial interests in its net assets. The Trust’s objective is to track the results of a fully collateralized investment in futures contracts on an index composed of a diversified group of commodities futures and to track the investment returns of the index before payment of the Trust’s expenses and liabilities.

